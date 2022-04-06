PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on May 2nd

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $136,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

