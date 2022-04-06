Lightning (LIGHT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,600.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Lightning has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $13,600.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.0868 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00035657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lightning Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

