Ignition Price Hits $0.0207 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 55.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 72.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $31,569.72 and $42.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.48 or 0.99892344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00062898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,539,334 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,162 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

