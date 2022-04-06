Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $79.64, but opened at $76.32. Sprout Social shares last traded at $75.84, with a volume of 1,315 shares.

Specifically, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,851 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,978 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $13,435,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

