Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 41528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 117,632 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

