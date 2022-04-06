Kava.io 24-Hour Volume Hits $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00192290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00036290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00383255 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

