Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) PT Lowered to $35.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 4,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

