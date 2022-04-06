TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

NYSE:TRU traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.31.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

