Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

EFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. 43,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,704. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

