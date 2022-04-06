Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $443,000 Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 233,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,042. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.45. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.97 and a twelve month high of $250.00.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

