Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,808 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,016,664. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.