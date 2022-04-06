Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $562,000 Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,298,000. DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,889,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 875,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,139. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

