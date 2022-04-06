Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,418,000 after buying an additional 3,581,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,159,000 after buying an additional 1,619,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,087,000 after buying an additional 1,544,931 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,246,000.

FPE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.99. 1,904,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,050. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97.

