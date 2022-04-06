Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,363. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

