RDA Financial Network Invests $202,000 in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 542,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,217. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.13. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

