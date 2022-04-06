Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):
- 4/6/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $197.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $196.00.
GPN stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Payments (GPN)
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.