Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Global Payments (GPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Global Payments (NYSE: GPN):

4/6/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $197.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $196.00.

GPN stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Get Global Payments Inc alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.