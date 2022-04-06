Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,362 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 77.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

