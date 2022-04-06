RDA Financial Network Sells 11,340 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 786.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period.
NASDAQ BNDW opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $81.37.
