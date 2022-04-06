RDA Financial Network Sells 6,253 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $248,438,000 after purchasing an additional 532,637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $8,512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $106,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.