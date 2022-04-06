201 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

TSLA opened at $1,072.55 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $908.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $961.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,821 shares of company stock worth $61,134,868. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

