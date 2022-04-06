RDA Financial Network Sells 855 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

