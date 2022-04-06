Brokerages Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AG shares. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AG opened at $12.96 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -149.93%.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.