Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $57.11. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

EQGPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

