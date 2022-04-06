Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). 170,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 880,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).

The stock has a market cap of £146.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.50.

In other news, insider Albert Gourley acquired 110,958 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £43,273.62 ($56,752.29). Also, insider Adam Davidson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,885.25).

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

