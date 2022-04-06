Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. 130,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 89,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Syrah Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

