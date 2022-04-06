$207.80 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) to post sales of $207.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.62 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $192.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $20,148,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,284,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Leslie’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.