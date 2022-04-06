Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

