Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

