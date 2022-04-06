Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Trading Down 1.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 12,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 889% from the average daily volume of 1,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36.
About Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Wall Motor (GWLLY)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.