Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declares — Dividend of $1.22

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.2191 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38.

NYSE PBR opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

