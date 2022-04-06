Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

