Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 18th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 50,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.