PIMCO Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE PFL opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

