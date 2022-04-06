Analysts Set Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Target Price at €101.38

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €101.38 ($111.40).

KRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($143.96) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($132.97) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Krones stock opened at €72.95 ($80.16) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($74.18) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($109.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

