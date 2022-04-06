Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $577.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

