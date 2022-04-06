Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in TriMas by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRS. TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

