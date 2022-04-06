Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $230.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.61. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.