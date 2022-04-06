Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $313,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLI opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.81.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.