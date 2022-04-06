Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 11.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.2% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Eaton stock opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $137.56 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

