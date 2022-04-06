Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after acquiring an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.