Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.36 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,808,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after buying an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

JAZZ stock opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.10.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.