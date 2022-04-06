Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $9,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 97.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 49,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,888,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRK opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $886.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $366,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

