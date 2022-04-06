Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.28.

LULU stock opened at $378.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.46.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

