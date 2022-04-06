Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SPWH shares. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

