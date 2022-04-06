Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Down 4.6%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Get Jubilee Gold Exploration alerts:

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.