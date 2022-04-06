Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Shares Down 4.6%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85.
Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)
See Also
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.