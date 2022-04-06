FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.65 and last traded at $175.61. Approximately 6,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average of $175.17.

Get FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.