Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 3,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 157.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

