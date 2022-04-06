IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0.2%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.63. 251,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 180,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMIN. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000.

