Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Down 5.2%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 41,592,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,690,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £18.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.
About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)
