Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Down 5.2%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 41,592,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 22,690,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £18.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; and a 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery.

