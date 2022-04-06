Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. 9,609,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23.
About Aphria (TSE:APHA)
